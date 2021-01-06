VANCOUVER -- Thinking of upgrading your home heating system, or making some changes to make your house more energy efficient?

British Columbians can now get more money back from the province for certain home renovations as part of the CleanBC Better Homes Program.

The energy ministry announced Wednesday that homeowners may now be eligible to get as much as $6,000 back, depending on what changes they're making.

The province's home energy retrofit rebate program already existed, but the amount of money has changed in what the ministry says is an attempt to encourage residents to reduce greenhouse gases and support jobs during the COVID-19 pandemic.

The following rebates are in effect until the end of June:

Switching from a fossil fuel heating system to a high-efficiency heat pump - $6,000 (up from $3,000)

Switching from a fossil fuel water heater to a heat pump water heater - $2,000 (up from $1,000)

Electrical service upgrade when switching from a fossil fuel heating system to a heat pump - $1,000 (up from $500)

Acquiring an interest-free loan when switching from a fossil fuel heating system to a high-efficiency heat pump, and accessing the CleanBC low-interest financing program - $3,000

To qualify, applicants need to pre-register for a promo code before the end of March. All upgrades must be completed by the end of June.

Registration can be completed online, through this page set up on the CleanBC website.

The site also includes more information on eligible upgrades. Those who apply are asked to read the requirements before registering for a promo code.

They'll also need to have the equipment installed and invoiced by a licensed contractor by June 30.

When the work is done, they're asked to complete an online application, including their promo code, and to provide all receipts and invoices. https://app.bchydro.com/hero

This application needs to be submitted within six months of the invoice date.

The rebates are not available for homeowners of properties heated by electricity, or for boiler or furnace upgrades in homes heated by natural gas.

Read more on why the ministry encourages energy-efficient heat pump systems, and on low-interest financing, in this news release from the ministry.

The province's other rebates, including up to $2,000 for window and door upgrades, and $5,000 for insulation in homes heated with oil or propane, have not been doubled, but are still available.