B.C.'s homeowner grant is climbing to match the continuing rise in assessed property values.

The Ministry of Finance says the threshold for grant eligibility will be set this year at just over $1.6 million -- a $100,000 increase over last year.

The ministry is also changing the way homeowners apply for the grant.

In previous years, only rural property owners submitted their applications directly to the province, while owners in municipalities sent their applications through their municipal office -- but all owners will apply through the ministry this year in a move the government says will ease municipal burdens.