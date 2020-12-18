VANCOUVER -- Kidde Canada wants to share the gift of fire safety this holiday season.

Sharon Cooksey from Kidde Canada joined CTV Morning Live to share some tips.

January is the top month for Christmas tree fires.

Trees should be taken down before the New Year.

While waiting to dispose of a dry tree Cooksey advises to never place or store it against your home.

Stockings should be flame resistant or flame retardent.

Stockings should always be pulled off the mantel before using the fireplace.

December is the top month for candle fires.

Real candles can be forgotten, left unattended, or accidentally ignited by surrounding items.

Cooksey recommends decorating with flameless candles as an alternative.

It is always a good idea to check your alarms and ensure that the batteries are up to date.

Alarms should not be older than 10 years.

For all the safety tips from Sharon Cooksey of Kidde Canada, check out the video from CTV Morning Live.