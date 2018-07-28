

CTV Vancouver





Vancouver Coastal Health issued a swimming advisory Saturday, urging people not to go into the water at two of Vancouver’s most popular beaches.

High levels of E. coli at Sunset Beach and Kitsilano Beach prompted the health agency to issue the warning. Swimming and wading at those beaches, and at Kits Point, are not advised, the agency says.

Exposure to E. coli can cause serious gastrointestinal problems.

VCH is monitoring the bacteria levels at these locations and says it will drop its advisory once those levels decrease.