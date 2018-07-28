High levels of E. coli prompt swim warning at Vancouver beaches
The Vancouver 4/20 marijuana rally, as seen from the Burrard Street Bridge. April 20, 2016. (Matt Bourne)
CTV Vancouver
Published Saturday, July 28, 2018 4:38PM PDT
Vancouver Coastal Health issued a swimming advisory Saturday, urging people not to go into the water at two of Vancouver’s most popular beaches.
High levels of E. coli at Sunset Beach and Kitsilano Beach prompted the health agency to issue the warning. Swimming and wading at those beaches, and at Kits Point, are not advised, the agency says.
Exposure to E. coli can cause serious gastrointestinal problems.
VCH is monitoring the bacteria levels at these locations and says it will drop its advisory once those levels decrease.