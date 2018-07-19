

A lake at a popular Vancouver park has been closed to swimmers due to the level of E. coli in the water.

The park board announced Thursday that swimming and wading are currently not permitted at Trout Lake. E. coli levels exceed the healthy threshold, the board said in a message posted on Twitter.

The latest measure has not been released, but a beach water quality report filed last week said the level of bacteria in the lake had reached 200 per 100 mL earlier this month.

Guidelines recommend a level of 200 or lower for primary contact. When the geometric mean climbs above 200, there is an increased risk of gastrointestinal illness to swimmers and bathers, according to Vancouver Coastal Health.

Signs have been installed warning park-goers that the water is not suitable for swimming, and will remain at the lake until VCH advises otherwise.

E. coli is a type of bacteria that can be spread through contact with infected people and animals, as well as contaminated surfaces, foods and liquids. Water can become contaminated when feces from infected people or animals enters the water supply.

Symptoms of infection include nausea, vomiting, headache, mild fever, severe stomach cramps and watery or bloody diarrhea. They appear within one and 10 days of exposure, and most end within five to 10 days.

Most people recover on their own, but some may require hospitalization and could see long-lasting health effects or death.

In the most recent VCH beach water quality report, False Creek has the highest level of the areas monitored in Metro Vancouver, at 1,304 in the eastern portion. Anyone who touches the water is advised to wash their hands and shower.

Further west, the level was only 39 per 100 mL.

The report from July 12 said that the water at Third Beach had an E. coli level of 15/100 mL, while English Bay had a level of 54, Kitsilano Beach was at 41 and Spanish Banks at 16.

Ambleside Beach in West Vancouver had an E. coli level of 27/100 mL, North Vancouver's Deep Cove was at 19 and Richmond's Garry Point was at 38.