Here's why B.C. experts believe standard time should be permanent

Daylight saving time is coming to an end on Sunday and once again, British Columbians will be setting their clocks back by an hour, switching back to standard time, which some experts argue should be permanent.

“I think that’s actually a good thing, because what all those sleep organizations are saying – and I also agree – is that it’s better alignment with our circadian rhythms to be on permanent standard time than permanent daylight saving time," said UBC nursing professor Wendy Hall.

She argues daylight saving time pushes our sleeping schedule further back, leading to less rest, which could have negative consequences on our daily lives.

“That’s been linked to an increase for diabetes, heart disease and also it’s linked to an increased risk of greater consumption of things like alcohol, caffeine and more mental health problems," she said.

SFU psychology professor Ralph Mistlberger agrees, saying: “Standard time is biologically the more healthy option.”

These experts say standard time is, overall, the better choice, and the switching back and forth isn't helping anyone.

“It makes us perform more poorly, not feel as good, and be more cranky. And perhaps be poor drivers and be less attentive and be at risk for more accidents," said Mistlberger.

This is true, according to ICBC.

“We do see a real sharp increase in pedestrian-related crashes, and this is typical of this time of the year unfortunately," said Shabnem Afzal, ICBC director of road safety, policy and programs.

"And as we see the daylight saving time change, what we noticed is that drivers may be tired. You know, that one hour change can have quite an impact on your internal body clock and impact on concentration, and also the driving skills, the critical skills that we need to make sure that we’re paying attention as we are travel across the road."

She urges commuters to set more time for travel as it gets darker earlier.

The time change can also negatively impact our pets, as some animal experts say it can disrupt their daily routine.

The SPCA and the Humane Society said simply feeding your pet a half hour later than normal should help with the shift.

Could this be the last time we make the switch?

In 2019, the B.C. government passed a law that would end the time change and keep the province on daylight time permanently. The changes will only take effect, though, if the states on the U.S. west coast make them too.

So far, that hasn't happened. Even if it does, one additional "spring forward" will be required in March to put B.C. on permanent daylight time.

Researchers believe it's not over yet, as many continue to call on B.C. to stick to standard time instead.