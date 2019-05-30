Vancouverites are celebrating the Toronto Raptors historic entrance into the 2019 NBA Finals.

It’s the first time the championship series has ever been held on Canadian soil and B.C. fans are embracing the #WeTheNorth movement, flocking to viewing parties across the province.

Cineplex is opening its doors to fans, hosting viewing parties across the country, including five here in B.C.

Cineplex Odeon Park & Tilford (North Vancouver)

Cineplex Odeon International Village (Vancouver)

Cineplex Cinemas Langley

SilverCity Riverport (Richmond)

SilverCity Victoria

Tickets to the first four games of the series are available in-person at the box office.

The parties are free and limited to two tickets per person, per game.

Sarah Van Lange, Executive Director of Communications at Cineplex Entertainment said tickets sold out within hours.

"I think what’s so exciting is the fact that all of Canada is really rallying behind the team and that’s evident by the sheer demand and excitement around these screenings at our theatres."

Local sports shops are also struggling to keep up with demand.

"Sale are great, people are super excited today. More than half of our stuff is Raptors stuff. We’re moving it. Everyone is excited, they want to rep their team," Tait Mackenzie, District Sales Manager for Lids Sports Group.

Fans say they're being forced to scope out a wide range of stores to find Raptors gear.

"I’ve probably gone to maybe three different stores so far," said Raptors fan Justin Lee.

Lee says he was previously a Vancouver Grizzlies fan.

He’s hopeful the Raptors appearance in the finals will reignite a love for basketball on Canada's West Coast.

"I think the fans have never really left Vancouver, but just to give them another team to root for, a Canadian team. It’s going to be amazing. I mean you can really feel the energy," he said.

Tickets for Game 1 in Toronto sold out on Ticketmaster, but are still available on secondary selling sites like StubHub for over $10,000.