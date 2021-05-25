VANCOUVER -- If case numbers remain low, and at least 70 per cent of the population is immunized, the B.C. government figures the public can go grocery shopping, to the office, and to recreation centres again without wearing a mask beginning in July.

The government didn't specify a day in July, but said it would be a slow and gradual easing of the regulation.

It cautioned people would still need keep their distance, and anyone who might feel more comfortable wearing a mask, would be encouraged to do so.

British Columbians were required to wear masks in public places beginning in October 2020, and for now they remain mandatory.