Here's what the BC Liberal Party may change its name to

The BC Liberal Party may campaign under a new name in the next election, with members expected to vote on a potential alternative later this year.

The party announced Tuesday it's considering becoming BC United, calling the name "a fresh alternative" that demonstrates its "longstanding commitment to unity."

The possibility of a name change was announced in June when party delegates voted to launch a consultation process. At the time, two thirds of delegates voted in favour of considering a new name, the party said.

More than 2,000 name suggestions were made in the three months that followed.

"I want to thank all the members who have taken part in the process so far, and I urge them to participate in the vote when the time comes later this year," BC Liberal Leader Kevin Falcon said in a news release.

"I’ll personally be voting in favour of changing the party name, and I’m hopeful our members do too."

The BC Liberals are not affiliated with the federal Liberal party, which is something Falcon and others have previously said can cause confusion among voters.

Even if the name change is approved, the party said it'll be introduced "strategically and responsibly," noting it doesn't "control the timing of the next election."

"We are going to be smart about this, and that’s been the commitment from the beginning," said Caroline Elliott BC Liberal vice-president in a statement.

"If the vote passes, the name will be changed, but there will be flexibility to ensure the NDP don’t take advantage of the situation for their own political gain."

A party vote is expected before the end of the year and details on that process will be released in the coming weeks. Every member of the party will get to vote on whether the name is changed to BC United or kept as the BC Liberal Party.

The party held a majority in the legislature from 2001 to 2017. That year, they won 43 of 87 seats but did not form the government due to a confidence and supply agreement between the BC NDP and BC Greens.

The party lost more ground during the 2020 election, slipping to just 28 seats.

Falcon, who won the leadership race earlier this year, promised to renew and rebuild the party in a “root-to-branch” process, which included the consultation on a new name.

With files from CTV News Vancouver's Lisa Steacy