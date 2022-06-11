BC Liberals moving forward with name change consultation

The BC Liberals may be campaigning under a new name in the 2024 provincial election.

Party delegates, at its convention Saturday, voted to launch a consultation on a name change as part of a broader "rebranding process," according to an update posted on the part's website Saturday.

"The right name and brand is essential to the success of any organization – or political party," the site says.

"It’s important that our brand and identity reflect the values of the membership of our party: a commitment to providing pragmatic policy solutions and competent, principled leadership in order to build a successful British Columbia."

The BC Liberals are not affiliated with the federal Liberal party, which is something Leader Kevin Falcon Falcon and others have said can cause confusion among voters.

"Our supporters include federal Conservatives, federal Liberals, and people with no federal affiliation — all united by free enterprise beliefs and the goal of creating a strong private sector economy that pays for quality public services," says a description of the party on its website.

The party held a majority in the legislature from 2001 to 2017. That year, they won 43 of 87 seats but did not form the government due to a confidence and supply agreement between the BC NDP and BC Greens.

The party lost more ground during the 2020 election, slipping to just 28 seats.

Falcon, who won the leadership race earlier this year, promised to renew and rebuild the party in a “root-to-branch” process which includes the consultation on a new name.

Members and supporters are invited to give feedback online on whether they support a name change and what they think a new name ought to be.