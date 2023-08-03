Here's what Stage 2 water restrictions will mean for Vancouver parks

Decorative water fountains will be shut off but spray parks will stay open in Vancouver as water restrictions ramp up Friday.

The Vancouver Park Board provided an update Thursday, explaining what people can expect as the regional district moves to Stage 2 restrictions due to a persistent drought.

"Due to an unseasonably warm and dry start to the summer, in addition to above average drinking water use across the region, reservoir levels must be protected from further depletion," the park board said in a news release.

" Activating Stage 2 offers the best chance of conserving the region’s remaining supply of drinking water through continued drought forecast into the fall."

All "aesthetic water features" will be turned off – including five that were recently re-activated despite the fact that they don’t recirculate water.

Water features that assist in "cooling residents" will remain operational, including wading pools.

Watering of "passive grass areas" in parks will halt but trees, shrubs, and flowers are allowed to be watered by hand anytime – as are community gardens.

Golf courses and sports fields have individual and collective "water use plans" that are approved by the city and adhere to standards set by the district regarding how much potable water they are allowed to use during the summer months, according to the park board.

The park board also shared photos of what the Capilano Reservoir looked like last fall during an "acute" drought and reiterated why it's important to conserve drinking water.