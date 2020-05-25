VANCOUVER -- The province has earmarked $10 million to help one of the industries most impacted by COVID-19.

The NDP government said Monday the grant will be split among 59 non-profit organizations that promote local tourism.

The funding is meant to offset a sudden dip in travel.

Those organizations, known as community destination marketing organizations, rely on funds from municipal and regional taxes. Those taxes are charged to tourists when they book a hotel room, or other accommodation.

But with non-essential travel discouraged in an effort to stop the spread of novel coronavirus, the industry has suffered.

In an emailed statement announcing the funding, the Ministry of Tourism said the organizations "play an important role connecting visitors to B.C.'s communities."

The ministry says those groups represent large metropolitan centres and small towns alike, and help bring tourism dollars to those parts of B.C.

As for what's next, the chair of B.C.'s Destination Marketing Organization Association said they will work on "effective marketing and development campaigns" to drive visitors back to those communities.