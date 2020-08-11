VANCOUVER -- With the Vancouver Canucks in the playoffs for the first time since 2015, there's no doubt hockey fans are keen to celebrate.

But with the COVID-19 pandemic still impacting gatherings, B.C.'s top doctor had some tips for those looking to enjoy the late hockey season.

"How often can we celebrate hockey playoffs in the summer?" she asked during a virus update Monday. "Let's make it a special time this year to do it outside with our small groups of friends.

Henry warned that measures are still in place to limit group sizes and to protect staff and patrons in bars and restaurants.

"They will be, I am sure, looking at how they can safely maximize small groups of people in those settings to celebrate if and when the Canucks keep going," she said.

"This is the year when we can celebrate the Canucks with our close friends outside on a patio."

Monday's COVID-19 update revealed the highest number of active cases the province has seen since May, which also meant the province had more active cases per capita than Ontario.

In her briefing, Henry warned that everyone in the province needs to make an effort to minimize exposure events and stop the spread of the virus.

"We need to do better collectively to stop these exposure events from happening," she said. "Parties and gatherings with young people, many of whom you don't know, even if there are fewer than 50 people, are a concern."

The Vancouver Canucks face off against the St. Louis Blues on Wednesday at 7:30 p.m.