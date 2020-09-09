VANCOUVER -- It's not a trick; B.C.'s top doctor says Halloween treats might still be possible this year.

Dr. Bonnie Henry made the comments Wednesday, when she and the province's premier and health minister outlined fall and winter plans for addressing the COVID-19 pandemic.

"Yes, absolutely I think we can have Halloween this year," Henry said, adding that she's been asked by many students if the holiday will still happen.

"It's just going to look different. Like everything is looking different during this pandemic."

Henry said celebrations will need to happen in small groups, ideally outside. Candy should be pre-packaged and gatherings should be done with close contacts or neighbours.

"There's lots of ways we can still celebrate and I think it's important for us to still celebrate during this time," she said.

Henry said more guidelines will be released at a later date.