Commuters were warned to expect delays after a crash on the Trans-Canada Highway in Langley, B.C. Tuesday afternoon.

The collision, which occurred shortly before 3 p.m., prompted the full closure of all eastbound lanes of Highway 1 west of 248 Street.

The right lane was re-opened about 40 minutes after the crash, and all lanes were open again shortly after 4 p.m.

However, the collision prompted heavy back-ups in the area, and those who rely on the route were advised to expect heavy delays until the congestion cleared.

Few details are known about what happened, but police said the crash involved three vehicles.

Mounties said one person was airlifted to hospital after the crash, but the extent of their injuries is not yet known.

This is a developing news story. Information will be added as it becomes available.