

CTV Vancouver





There's good news for anyone who has been losing sleep from the hot weather that’s been baking Metro Vancouver in recent days.

Cooling temperatures have led Environment Canada to cancel all of its heat warnings in the region, including in Vancouver, Burnaby, Surrey, Richmond and Coquitlam.

An air quality advisory remains in place for the eastern parts of Metro Vancouver and the Fraser Valley, however. Environment Canada is still warning the public to avoid strenuous outdoor activity, particularly in the mid-afternoon and early evening when smog levels are particularly high.

The smog – or ground-level ozone – forms when pollutants emitted by burning fuel and organic compounds from solvents react in sunlight. It can cause breathing problems and lung irritation.

Officials warn smog is particularly dangerous for infants, the elderly, and people who have underlying medical conditions such as lung disease, heart disease, diabetes or asthma.

Environment Canada’s weather and air quality alerts can change at any time depending on conditions. For the latest updates, visit the weather agency’s alerts page.