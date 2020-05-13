VANCOUVER -- Health officials in British Columbia are sharing more guidelines for how people should go about increasing their social interactions when the province enters the second phase of its pandemic response.

On Wednesday, provincial health officer Dr. Bonnie Henry stressed that "fewer faces" and "bigger spaces" are the best ways to keep B.C.'s COVID-19 caseload low when people begin reconnecting with a select number of friends and family members.

While the government is going to allow small gatherings of two to six people, Henry said that doesn't mean it's OK to see a different two to six people every time.

"Make sure when you are going out, it's with one small group of people and only one small group of people," Henry said. "Don't change it up every day. That's not going to be helpful right now. You need to commit to each other for the coming weeks and months that you're going to protect each other and care for each other."

When it comes to seeing people in person, Henry stressed that meeting outdoors is preferable to meeting inside. The increased risks of socializing indoors should be mitigated by keeping distance when possible, and also by having shorter visits, the provincial health officer added.

She also asked people not to "share things like drinks or fries" to avoid transmitting the virus.

Each new person that is welcomed into one's "bubble" brings new risk of transmitting the virus, which is why officials encourage people to make thoughtful decisions about who they are going to see face-to-face during the coming phase.

And Henry reiterated that people whose bubble already includes seniors or people with ongoing health conditions that make them vulnerable to severe infection should be particularly cautious.

The provincial health officer addressed teenagers specifically, many of whom are struggling to stay isolated from their friends, particularly as they transition from high school into the next stage of their lives.

She thanked them for their commitment to socializing virtually during the first phase of B.C.'s response, and urged them not to overextend themselves as the rules are relaxed.

"Find those people that it's important for you to spend that time with and keep them small and consistent," she said. "Make an agreement with them that you'll be part of their bubble and they can be part of yours. The more people you see the more chance that somebody is going to have COVID-19 and they may not realize it."

Officials also noted that their ban on gatherings of more than 50 people will remain in place during the second phase, and said gatherings of 50 are only allowed when physical distancing is possible and other measures are in place to reduce the risk of transmission. Henry said events that are held inside and in smaller venues, it may only be appropriate to have "many, many fewer than 50."

Henry acknowledged the situation is complicated, but asked every British Columbian to try to be responsible for the greater good of the community.

"The path really is not black and white and that is the challenge we are all going to face," she said.

"We've never done this before and we all need to try and do our best within the important guidance that we have."