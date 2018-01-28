Friends, family and even those who had never met a 14-year-old baseball star from Delta gathered to remember him at his celebration of life on Sunday.

Kyle Losse died suddenly this week just hours after he was released from Delta Hospital.

"He wanted to do his best and give his best at every moment," his father Brian Losse said to hundreds of people gathered under tents at a Delta Peewee diamond.

At just 14, Losse was a talented baseball player. In his most recent year, he had 145 at bats and 92 RBIs. He batted 600 and struck out seven times. He also had 18 home runs—more than some other teams combined, said Neal McDonough.

"He wasn't just a fantastic athlete," Brian said. "He was a handsome man with a beautiful smile… and a polite, caring boy."

Neal McDonough’s son Morgan played baseball with Kyle. He remembers the first time seeing him play, says he thought he was a pro @CTVVancouver pic.twitter.com/du9sPQkxp3 — Breanna Karstens-Smith (@BreannaCTV) January 28, 2018

The Fraser Health Authority has launched an investigation into Kyle's death.

He collapsed at home on Jan. 20 but was discharged after spending 8 hours at Delta Hospital. A few hours later, he was taken by ambulance to BC Children's Hospital where a CT scan revealed extensive brain damage.

"We still need answers," his septmother Niki Losse said.

Teammates of Kyle's joined the celebration, who remembered his skill. An education assistant who met him in school said he was unforgettable.

"The community lost a really good guy. He was too young," said Christie Guichon.

Even those who had never met Kyle paid tribute. The Losses said a baseball team in Ontario wrote to them that it's changing all of its jerseys to number 14 in honour of Kyle.

"We're feeling overwhelmed by all the support," said Brian. "It's phenomenal that a little boy of 14 can put smiles on all these faces."

Brian is trying to get the Peewee baseball diamond field named after Kyle. A sign with his name hung there on Sunday.

Brian Losse calls his son his hero. He had just learned to make grilled cheese and couldn’t keep a hat on because of all his hair @CTVVancouver pic.twitter.com/GEUPtvlJxV — Breanna Karstens-Smith (@BreannaCTV) January 28, 2018

With a report from CTV Vancouver's Breanna Karstens-Smith