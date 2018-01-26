The Fraser Health Authority has launched an investigation into the death of a 14-year-old Delta baseball star who died hours after being released from hospital.

Kyle Losse, who was known for his incredible pitching skills and mop of curly hair, suddenly collapsed while getting ready for bed on Sunday.

"His eyes were sort of rolling around in his head and he kept saying, ‘Dad, dad, dad, dad,’" said his father, Brian Losse.

Kyle couldn't walk by himself and threw up in the car as his parents rushed him to Delta Hospital.

"He just wasn't making much sense… complaining his head hurt," said his stepmother, Nikki Losse.

Staff performed a toxicology test that found nicotine in his system from the e-vaporizer he was apparantly using before the fall.

His parents said doctors pointed to that as the issue.

"They made it seem like those were normal reactions to an e-vape … Especially when they released us," said Nikki.

Kyle was released after about eight hours at the hospital. His parents say they were told to give him Tylenol for the pain.

A few hours later Nikki noticed a rash spreading on Kyle's chest and called 911. He was rushed to BC Children's Hospital where a CT scan made a sobering finding.

"His whole brain was damaged," said Brian. Not just one side or the centre. The whole brain was damaged."

Kyle's prognosis was not good.

"She said I'm going to be straight up with you, he's not going to make it," said Nikki.

Kyle was taken off life support the next day.

While they grieve, his parents are wondering if his death could have been prevented.

Doctors at BC Children's apparently asked the Losses why Kyle hadn't been sent there earlier and why a CT scan hadn't been performed in Delta.

"We feel that more could have been done for our son that wasn't done," said Nikki.

Now, the health authority is looking into the case.

"We are doing our own review as we would with any unexpected death and will stay in contact with the family as we do so," said Fraser Health spokesperson Tasleem Juma.

While they wait for answers and closure, the Losse family is remembering Kyle. Donations to a GoFundMe page will support a foundation in the teen’s name and a celebration of life will be held on Sunday.

His parents say the teen did more in 14 years than some do in a whole lifetime.

"The outpouring on Facebook has just been really overwhelming for us to see how many lives he really impacted at just 14," Nikki said.

With a report from CTV Vancouver's Breanna Karstens-Smith