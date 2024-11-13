'He's here with us': Tributes to John Horgan as B.C. New Democrat members sworn in

Premier David Eby said he could sense the spirit of former British Columbia premier John Horgan at a swearing-in ceremony Wednesday for 47 New Democrat members of the legislature.

Horgan died Tuesday of cancer at the age of 65.

"I feel like he's here with us," said Eby, adding that Horgan would likely be the one laughing and cheering the loudest.

But the premier was also thinking about certain members of the Opposition B.C. Conservative caucus who were sworn in Tuesday.

Eby said the NDP, which will hold a one-seat majority in the legislature, was prepared to work with all MLAs from all parties, but there were "bright lines" the government would not cross.

"The dominant message for the MLAs who are here is that we want to work to make sure that this legislature works for the people of B.C.," he said at a news conference after the swearing-in ceremony.

"For those MLAs who do want to work with us on those things, then great," said Eby. "For those MLAs that want to work on opposite things, they want to promote hate, racism and division, we've just got no time for that."

Eby did not name any politicians or discuss the "bright lines" in detail.

Last month's election campaign saw the NDP focus on social media comments by several B.C. Conservative candidates.

Eby had previously pointed to comments by Surrey South Conservative member Brent Chapman, who said on Facebook in 2015 that Palestinian children were "little inbred walking, talking, breathing time bombs."

Chapman had also posted his doubts about mass shootings in Canada and the U.S., saying "they all have sketchy stories."

B.C. Conservative Leader John Rustad supported Chapman's candidacy despite calls for him to be removed from the race from Eby and Muslim and Indigenous groups.

After the swearing-in ceremony, Eby said he recalled Horgan's message about ensuring the NDP strove to be a government that represents the entire province.

"John's words there certainly resonate for me today and they continue to be a priority," he said. "We need to be a government for the entire province of B.C., and the priorities of people who live in rural communities need to have the same weight and have the same influence in the chamber, and in our government, as they deserve."

The NDP caucus only includes five MLAs from outside Metro Vancouver and Vancouver Island, and none from the province's northern regions.

Songhees Nation elder Butch Dick started the ceremony with a prayer song and offered words of sympathy for Horgan's family.

Dick said Horgan was a "friend of the people."

Legislature Clerk Kate Ryan-Lloyd paid tribute to Horgan for his service to the people of B.C.

Langford-Highlands MLA Ravi Parmar wore a Victoria Shamrocks lacrosse team jersey to honour his longtime friend and mentor who was a lacrosse player and faithful follower of the Shamrocks.

Garry Begg, whose 21-vote victory in Surrey-Guildford gave the NDP a one-seat majority government, was given a standing ovation by friends and his NDP colleagues.

The NDP majority in the 93-seat legislature was only confirmed after recounts that took place weeks after the Oct. 19 election.

The B.C. Conservatives won 44 seats, and the Greens two.

The Greens and B.C. Conservatives were sworn in Tuesday at separate ceremonies at the legislature.

Eby is set to introduce his new cabinet Monday.

He said earlier he would recall the legislature for a short sitting to elect a Speaker.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Nov. 13, 2024.