Hazardous conditions on B.C. roads as extreme weather hits the province with a vengeance

COQUITLAM, B.C. -

British Columbians are trying to thaw from the bitter cold due to the Arctic outflow continuing to hit the province.

While residents try to keep warm, they’re also dealing with hazardous conditions on highways and roads. However, there’s no easy way to fix the issue.

“This particular event, with the temperatures as low as they are, it’s doing two things. One, it’s preventing any type of snow from melting whatsoever. And, salt is less effective,” said Brad Lofgren, director of public works for the City of Coquitlam.

A jack-knifed semi on Highway 17 near the Port Mann Bridge at about 11:30 a.m. caused a traffic backlog for a couple of hours. The truck was hauling a shipping container and hit a patch of ice and lost control, taking out the concrete dividers. No injuries were reported, but traffic was affected until emergency crews were able to clear the scene and repair the damage to the dividers. Witnesses reported extremely icy conditions, especially in the slow lane at the bottom of the hill.

Several municipalities said their road crews have been out 24/7 since before Christmas, when the brisk temperatures and snow first began to fall. Despite the efforts to clear the snow and ice, drivers are also being reminded to slow down and drive to conditions, and to also prepare for longer commutes.

“While our main routes are in bare and excellent condition, our local roads [in Coquitlam] are covered in compact snow,” said Lofgren. “The local roads will remain in this condition until temperatures rise, so residents need to be prepared for winter driving conditions in these areas of the city. In addition, there is more snow in the forecast for later this week, so we ask that residents ensure that they are prepared for it.”

The City of Coquitlam also noted that garbage collection is occurring as scheduled this week, but they are suspending organics collection this week, due to issues with the trucks related to the cold weather. Plus, the contents of the organics bins are frozen and are very difficult to empty effectively.

Meanwhile, TransLink is not reporting any major impacts to service as a result of the weather.