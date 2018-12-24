Hawaii-bound flight returns to Vancouver over mechanical concerns
Air Canada planes are shown in this undated file photo.
CTV Vancouver
Published Monday, December 24, 2018 12:29PM PST
Last Updated Monday, December 24, 2018 3:14PM PST
Air Canada says a Maui-bound flight from Vancouver was forced to return to YVR over mechanical concerns Monday.
The flight landed back at the Vancouver airport shortly after 2:30 p.m., more than five hours after it first took off.
An Air Canada spokesperson said Flight AC535, which was carrying 167 passengers onboard, turned around for "maintenance reasons due to a hydraulic indication," but the details of what might have been wrong with the Boeing 737 remain unclear.
The airline says it will work to transfer the passengers to a different aircraft to get them to their destinations as soon as possible.