Air Canada says a Maui-bound flight from Vancouver was forced to return to YVR over mechanical concerns Monday.

The flight landed back at the Vancouver airport shortly after 2:30 p.m., more than five hours after it first took off.

An Air Canada spokesperson said Flight AC535, which was carrying 167 passengers onboard, turned around for "maintenance reasons due to a hydraulic indication," but the details of what might have been wrong with the Boeing 737 remain unclear.

The airline says it will work to transfer the passengers to a different aircraft to get them to their destinations as soon as possible.