VANCOUVER -- The provincial government is looking for public feedback as it slowly restarts its economy.

In an effort to solicit opinions and advice, the B.C. government asks residents to participate in an online survey.

Suggestions can also be emailed to the province, at recoveryideas@gov.bc.ca.

Among the questions the province is looking to answer are:

What needs to be done to strengthen and improve B.C.'s health-care system?

What is your top priority when it comes to improving your quality of life?

What would most help improve your work life or work prospects?

Do you think B.C. is on the right track?

Are your concerns and needs met by B.C.'s approach?

Those interested in giving feedback in another way can participate in virtual town halls.

The survey was announced at a news conference Wednesday hosted by B.C. Premier John Horgan and Finance Minister Carole James.

The pair spoke from Victoria about the plan to engage British Columbians, saying there are ongoing consultations with industry professionals and health experts as well.

In his last weekly briefing, Horgan extended the province's state of emergency for another two weeks and announced B.C.'s top doctor had signed off on a proposal to make Vancouver a hub city for the NHL.

That plan involved an adjustment to the province's quarantine rules, which would allow a team to be a family entity or bubble, meaning they could stay together and travel to Rogers Arena in private transportation.

No interaction would be allowed between players and the public for 14 days, however.

"We love our hockey in British Columbia. We welcome the NHL to come here, and it's up to them to make that choice," Horgan said last Wednesday.

