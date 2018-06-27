Haute cuisine: North Vancouver restaurant offers meals 40 metres above ground
CTV Vancouver
Published Wednesday, June 27, 2018 7:13PM PDT
A new North Vancouver restaurant is taking the dining experience to new heights—literally.
Patrons at Dinner in the Sky sit on a rotating platform that's hoisted 13 storeys into the air by a crane, providing stunning views of the Vancouver area and the North Shore mountains.
But be prepared for your bill to be equally sky-high.
Dinner from executive chef Ned Bell's menu costs $400 per person. Lunch starts at $300.
Dinner in the Sky has already proven a success in 62 countries around the world.
The restaurant plans to relocate to Ambleside in West Vancouver in August.
With files from CTV Vancouver Shannon Paterson