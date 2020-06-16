VANCOUVER -- Warning: This article contains language that may be disturbing to some readers.

More women have come forward claiming they received hateful messages from the owner of a Vancouver candle retailer who recently resigned.

On Nov. 2, someone using an unknown number sent hateful messages to three women, but they didn't know others had also received disturbing texts until just this month.

Christina McDaniel, co-owner of sales agency Warner McDaniel Agency, posted to social media three text messages she received to shine a light on racism amidst the Black Lives Matter movement.

"I've literally, you know, suffered from anxiety and stress and had to go on medication," McDaniel told CTV News, adding that her business partner encouraged her to speak out.

McDaniel says after facing alleged intimidation and harassment for the past two years, she decided to take her business partner's advice and spoke out.

She alleges a former client of hers – Nick Rabuchin, founder of Vancouver Candle Co. – had been bullying her since they parted ways.

On June 6, McDaniel posted a series of photos on Instagram showing text messages using racial slurs. She alleges she received those messages from Rabuchin.

Since she shared the social media post, he admitted to sending two of the three text messages. He has since apologized and has resigned from the company.

He denied sending the text with the N-word but, in an Instagram post, he did admit he tried to justify using that derogatory term.

The company said it didn't know who the unknown number belonged to.

Other women come forward

When Nicolette Zoric saw McDaniel's social media post, she was stunned because she also received a text message from that same anonymous number just 10 minutes before McDaniel received hers.

"When I saw that, I just, I thought, 'Wow, I'm not the only one.' And that brought up so much fear again," she said.

Zoric was Rabuchin's personal assistant for three months in the spring of 2019. She said she quit because it was a toxic work environment but she told Rambuchin she was leaving the company to try another industry.

She thought she had left on good terms until she received that message on Nov. 2.

It said, "LOL you have no idea how much I want to slam your fucking face into the ground do you? You better watch out Nicolette! Next time your (sic) out and about…I'm coming to get you!"

Zoric said she was paralyzed with fear that day and had many sleepless nights the following two months.

"While I was at work I was looking over my shoulder," she said. "I was, you know, scared to walk to my car at the end of the day, because I was afraid that someone would smash my head to the ground."

Zoric alleges it was her former boss who threatened violence in those texts.

When she got her family and friends to call that number, it had already been disconnected.

A third woman received a hateful text that day from that same anonymous number.

Erin Sousa was a consultant for Vancouver Candle Co. for about two years.

Sousa shared the text message with CTV News. She also alleges it was sent by Rabuchin.

It said, "I saw you the other day. Fuck you have packed on the pounds girl! How is the baby coming along (sic) have one in you yet? You might, but fuck you are so big (sic) how can you tell?"

It went on to say, "You have always been a pice (sic) of garbage…You are still a fucking bumpy face fat pig."

McDaniel says the Vancouver Police Department has opened an investigation into the messages.

"When I approached the VPD, I approached them as, 'I was attacked with this racist language.' And they've now reopened it as like a criminal harassment investigation of harassing women – like, multiple women," McDaniel said.

She believes the legal system needs to change to reflect how there are various ways to harass and threaten someone.

"The laws need to be updated on cyber bullying and this digital age," she said. "If someone is going to be racist, they're going to hide behind social media, they're not going to say it to someone's face."

Vancouver Candle Co. and Rabuchin did not respond to requests for comment on this story.