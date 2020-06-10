VANCOUVER -- The founder and creative director of the Vancouver Candle Co. says he is resigning his position with the company, days after racist messages appeared on social media.

In a post to Instagram on Tuesday, the company shared an image with the words "I F**KED UP" written on top of a grey background, along with a lengthy caption.

"While I did not send the offending text message that used the N-word, I did rationalize the use of that hateful slur as being an acceptable part of pop culture," the caption, written by company founder Nick Rabuchin, reads. "I apologize sincerely and absolutely. I was totally out of line & wrong."

Rabuchin also admits to sending a "derogatory text about a fellow member of the Jewish community."

"My text was most offensive. I'm ashamed and embarrassed. I apologized to the recipient and I apologize now," he said.

Rabuchin goes on to say that he will be stepping away from the company and plans to take sensitivity training. He also says that he will be contacting Black Lives Matter Vancouver and the Jewish Foundation of Greater Vancouver with an apology.

The company faced intense backlash earlier this week after Warner McDaniel Agency, a boutique sales business, posted a series of photos on Instagram showing text messages using racial slurs. The company said it received the messages from Vancouver Candle Co.

In addition to a number of local retailers – including Vancouver's Welk General Store and North Vancouver's Get Dressed – Indigo Books & Music says it has also decided to stop selling Vancouver Candle Co. products.

"At Indigo, we take pride in the assortment of products and brands we carry," an emailed statement from the company says. "Given current events, we are removing all Vancouver Candle Company products from our site and stores."

With files from CTV News Vancouver's Alyse Kotyk