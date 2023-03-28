'Hairdressers feel this heartbreak right away': Vancouver salon asks locals to watch for costly stolen items

A Vancouver hairstylist is asking locals to be on the lookout for tools that were stolen from the salon she works at over the weekend.

Kokopelli Salon was broken into in the early hours of Saturday, sometime between 2:30 a.m. and 5:30 a.m., according to a social media post.

“Tools and devices were stolen, all of one stylist’s tools are gone, another’s was thankfully recovered from a dumpster in the alley,” Jade Chow wrote on Facebook Sunday.

“Fellow hairdressers feel this heartbreak right away,” Chow continued. “Our tools are a part of us and what we do…not to mention the thousands of dollars they cost and the time and work we put in to earn them.”

Chow is asking for people to keep their eyes peeled for the stolen items—including multiple pairs of shears, clippers, a point-of-sale system and a Parlux hair dryer—while browsing online marketplaces and pawnshops.

Online, the lowest priced Parlux hair dryer is $239.99, while the most costly is $336.

“Message me if anything can be one of the items gone,” wrote Chow, who says Kokopelli Salon is in the process of filing a claim with their insurance company.

She also posted a screenshot of security video online, showing a man in a toque and light coloured zip-up jacket with a hood.

Chow described another man recorded in the store as "tall and lanky" with a buzz cut.

CTV News has reached out to Lorri Dar, the owner of the salon, as well as the Vancouver Police Department for more information.

This article will be updated if a response is received.