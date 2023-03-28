'Hairdressers feel this heartbreak right away': Vancouver salon asks locals to watch for costly stolen items
A Vancouver hairstylist is asking locals to be on the lookout for tools that were stolen from the salon she works at over the weekend.
Kokopelli Salon was broken into in the early hours of Saturday, sometime between 2:30 a.m. and 5:30 a.m., according to a social media post.
“Tools and devices were stolen, all of one stylist’s tools are gone, another’s was thankfully recovered from a dumpster in the alley,” Jade Chow wrote on Facebook Sunday.
“Fellow hairdressers feel this heartbreak right away,” Chow continued. “Our tools are a part of us and what we do…not to mention the thousands of dollars they cost and the time and work we put in to earn them.”
Chow is asking for people to keep their eyes peeled for the stolen items—including multiple pairs of shears, clippers, a point-of-sale system and a Parlux hair dryer—while browsing online marketplaces and pawnshops.
Online, the lowest priced Parlux hair dryer is $239.99, while the most costly is $336.
“Message me if anything can be one of the items gone,” wrote Chow, who says Kokopelli Salon is in the process of filing a claim with their insurance company.
She also posted a screenshot of security video online, showing a man in a toque and light coloured zip-up jacket with a hood.
Chow described another man recorded in the store as "tall and lanky" with a buzz cut.
CTV News has reached out to Lorri Dar, the owner of the salon, as well as the Vancouver Police Department for more information.
This article will be updated if a response is received.
Vancouver Top Stories
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
Liberals to go after predatory lending in today's budget, invest in dental care plan
Finance Minister Chrystia Freeland is set to table a federal budget in the House of Commons on Tuesday afternoon, which a federal source says will include plans to go after predatory lending and more details on dental care as part of a pitch to make life more affordable.
Nearly all Canadian adults had COVID antibodies for about half of 2022, most through previous infection: survey
A newly released survey finds nearly all Canadian adults had antibodies against COVID-19 for about half of 2022, with most acquiring them through a previous infection.
Nashville police release chilling security camera footage of suspected school shooter
Nashville police have released security camera footage of a suspected shooter entering the private Christian elementary school. The shooting claimed the lives of three children, all aged nine, and three adults.
Who was uphill? Gwyneth Paltrow trial spotlights skier code
Gwyneth Paltrow's highly publicized ski collision trial is shining a spotlight on the unspoken rules that govern behaviour on the slopes. Testimony over the last six days has repeatedly touched on skier's etiquette -- especially sharing contact information after a collision, and ski turn radiuses -- in what experts have said is the most high-profile ski collision trial in recent history.
For the first time in years, researchers have identified a new susceptibility gene for breast cancer: study
A new gene connected to hereditary breast cancer susceptibility has been identified in what researchers are calling a landmark study.
Family sues Hamilton, Ont. school board after 5-year-old girl loses part of finger in alleged bullying incident
The mother of a five-year-old girl said her daughter was allegedly bullied so badly she was left with a partially amputated finger from an incident in the washroom.
Quebec police officer stabbed and killed during arrest, second wounded
A Quebec provincial police officer was fatally stabbed Monday night while performing an arrest in Louiseville, west of Trois-Rivieres, Que. The Surete du Quebec (SQ) has confirmed the identity of the officer, Sgt. Maureen Breau, who had been on the force for over 20 years. She was assigned to the post of the MRC de Maskinonge. Another officer was injured during the incident, but their life is not in danger.
Nashville shooter was ex-student with detailed plan to kill
The former student who shot through the doors of a Christian elementary school in Nashville and killed three children and three adults had drawn a detailed map of the school, including potential entry points, and conducted surveillance of the building before carrying out the massacre.
Meat from extinct mammoth grown in lab, used to create meatball
An Australian company lifted the glass cloche on a meatball made of lab-grown cultured meat using the genetic sequence from the long-extinct pachyderm, saying it was meant to fire up public debate about the hi-tech treat.
Vancouver Island
-
B.C. to limit access to diabetes drug Ozempic that has social media fame for weight loss
British Columbia's health minister says he's pushing through a regulatory change to limit the sale of the diabetes drug Ozempic to non-Canadian residents as celebrities promote its weight loss side-effects.
-
Victoria landlord to pay tenant $30K for noise, asbestos exposure after judge strikes down challenge
A Victoria landlord and property management company must pay more than $30,000 in damages and rental reduction to a tenant who complained of exposure to asbestos and excessive noise while their apartment building was renovated.
-
'N' driver caught speeding nearly 200 km/h on Vancouver Island highway
RCMP say a young Vancouver Island man had his vehicle impounded after driving nearly 200 km/h on a local highway earlier this month.
Calgary
-
Teen girl shot and killed in northeast Calgary
A teenage girl was shot and killed in northeast Calgary community of Martindale on Tuesday.
-
'A miracle': Advocate says help being planned for victims of Calgary house explosion
A leader in Calgary's South Sudanese community says efforts will be made to provide financial help to 10 people seriously injured in a house explosion.
-
High-tech, year-round sustainable farming comes to Cochrane, Alta.
A high-tech farm near Cochrane, west of Calgary, is producing thousands of heads of lettuce, and other vegetables every week, even in the darkest and coldest days of winter.
Edmonton
-
Alberta Energy Regulator to launch third-party probe of Kearl oilsands tailings leak
The Alberta Energy Regulator says it will launch an independent investigation into the tailings leak at Imperial Oil's Kearl oilsands mine.
-
Man still in hospital after police-involved shooting in Red Deer
Alberta's police watchdog has released more information about an incident at a Red Deer Walmart in which a man who had been reported missing in Calgary was shot by police.
-
Slain Edmonton officers Jordan and Ryan remembered at procession, regimental funeral
Family and friends of two police officers who were shot and killed while responding to a family dispute gathered in downtown Edmonton Monday to say goodbye to their loved ones.
Toronto
-
Family sues Hamilton, Ont. school board after 5-year-old girl loses part of finger in alleged bullying incident
The mother of a five-year-old girl said her daughter was allegedly bullied so badly she was left with a partially amputated finger from an incident in the washroom.
-
5 planets will align across the night sky tonight. How to see them in Ontario
Five planets will form a line across the evening sky just after sunset on Tuesday. Here are some tips for viewing the alignment and where best to see them in Ontario:
-
Ryan Reynolds to build 'massive' production studio in Ontario, government says
Canadian actor Ryan Reynolds is set to build a new production studio in Markham, Ont., the government said.
Montreal
-
BREAKING
BREAKING | Police identify 6th and 7th victims of Old Montreal fire, both 18 years old
Montreal police say they have identified two more victims found in the rubble of a fire in Old Montreal 12 days ago. Charlie Lacroix and Walid Belkhala , both 18, are the sixth and seventh victims of the fire.
-
Quebec police officer stabbed and killed during arrest, second wounded
A Quebec provincial police officer was fatally stabbed Monday night while performing an arrest in Louiseville, west of Trois-Rivieres, Que. The Surete du Quebec (SQ) has confirmed the identity of the officer, Sgt. Maureen Breau, who had been on the force for over 20 years. She was assigned to the post of the MRC de Maskinonge. Another officer was injured during the incident, but their life is not in danger.
-
Mark Weightman returns as president/CEO of the Montreal Alouettes
Mark Weightman is back as president and chief executive officer of the Montreal Alouettes. The club announced Weightman's appointment Tuesday. He will take office April 11.
Winnipeg
-
'It was my responsibility': Manitoba girl saves siblings from destructive house fire
A 12-year-old Manitoba girl is being hailed a hero after saving her two younger brothers from a house fire.
-
Murder charge laid following fatal apartment fire
A 26-year-old Winnipeg man has been charged in connection with the death of a woman following an apartment fire in January.
-
Nearly all Canadian adults had COVID antibodies for about half of 2022, most through previous infection: survey
A newly released survey finds nearly all Canadian adults had antibodies against COVID-19 for about half of 2022, with most acquiring them through a previous infection.
Saskatoon
-
Saskatoon police on scene of standoff in Mount Royal neighbourhood
The Saskatoon police are on the scene of an apparent standoff in the Mount Royal neighbourhood this morning.
-
Sask. woman gets thousands in credit card charges after hackers lock her out of Facebook page
An Outlook woman has been locked out of her online business’ Facebook page for months and she says she’s starting to lose hope.
-
'They’ve come together as a larger Ukrainian family': Ukrainian refugees finding support in small Sask. centres
As Saskatchewan welcomed the fifth and final flight of Ukrainian refugees fleeing the Russian invasion of their country, volunteers across the province were getting ready for the influx.
Regina
-
Regina mayor says city will follow Health Canada guidelines with asbestos cement pipes
Regina Mayor Sandra Masters said the city will more than likely continue to follow Health Canada guidelines when it comes to asbestos cement pipes (ACP) that carry drinking water to residents’ homes.
-
Saskatchewan looks to boost critical minerals industry
The Saskatchewan government is hoping to bolster critical mineral exploration after announcing a strategy Monday that aims to attract investment and double production by 2030.
-
Canada Border Services Agency reinstates regular hours at 10 Sask. ports of entry
As of Friday, the Canada Border Services Agency (CBSA) is reinstating their regular hours of service at 39 land ports of entry and three air ports of entry (POE), including 10 Saskatchewan POEs.
Atlantic
-
Senior Mounties involved in N.S. mass shooting response either retired or in new jobs
Almost three years after a man disguised as a Mountie started murdering people in Portapique, N.S., on the night of April 18, 2020, the senior RCMP officers and staff involved in the tragic case have all either retired or moved into new jobs.
-
N.B. patients and family of mystery brain disease call for fresh investigations
New Brunswickers suffering from a mystery neurological disorder are calling for an investigation into potential environmental causes of the health problems they've been living with for more than two years.
-
Moncton business owners want homelessness supports removed from downtown core within 30 days
The message at the forefront of Tuesday's meeting was united among the five panelists: supports for unhoused people aren’t welcome in Moncton's business district.
London
-
Toddler considered 'incredibly lucky' after cinderblock thrown through London, Ont. bedroom window
A London toddler is fortunate to have avoided serious injury after a giant cinderblock came through her bedroom window in the middle of the night. Around 4 a.m. on March 26, Riiver was sleeping with her head right under the front window of her home on Emerson Avenue.
-
Single-vehicle crash north east of London
Drivers north east of London may run into some traffic problems on Tuesday. A single-vehicle collision resulted in a truck ending up on its side in a ditch in the area of Valley View Road and Thorndale Road.
-
Teens arrested after armed robbery in London
Two London teens are charged after an armed robbery over the weekend, according to police. On Saturday, a youth made arrangements to meet a previous employer in a parking lot on Southdale Road east around 11 p.m.
Northern Ontario
-
One dead, one injured in MR55 crash between pickup, tanker
The driver of a pickup truck, a 47-year-old woman, has died after a crash with a tanker on MR55 in the Greater Sudbury community of Lively on Tuesday morning, police say.
-
Nashville police release chilling security camera footage of suspected school shooter
Nashville police have released security camera footage of a suspected shooter entering the private Christian elementary school. The shooting claimed the lives of three children, all aged nine, and three adults.
-
Sudbury murder trial jury expected to begin deliberations
After five weeks of testimony, a Sudbury jury of 13 is expected to begin deliberations Tuesday in the Robert Steven Wright murder trial.
Kitchener
-
Crash downs hydro lines, closes roadway in Centre Wellington
A collision in Centre Wellington downed hydro lines and closed a portion of a road on Tuesday.
-
Guelph council approves additional $35.5 million to build South End Community Centre
Guelph is moving ahead with building a rec centre in the city’s south end despite the increased cost of construction.
-
Driver and company charged after tractor-trailer loses pair of wheels on Hwy. 403
A truck driver from Woodstock, Ont. has been charged and had and his vehicle taken out of service after two wheels came off its trailer on Highway 403 near Wayne Gretzky Parkway in Brantford.