'Hairdressers feel this heartbreak right away': Vancouver salon asks locals to watch for costly stolen items

A worker at Kokopelli Salon, which was broken into over the weekend, shared surveillance images on social media showing a man inside the business. (Facebook/ Jade Chow) A worker at Kokopelli Salon, which was broken into over the weekend, shared surveillance images on social media showing a man inside the business. (Facebook/ Jade Chow)

Vancouver Top Stories

CTVNews.ca Top Stories

Who was uphill? Gwyneth Paltrow trial spotlights skier code

Gwyneth Paltrow's highly publicized ski collision trial is shining a spotlight on the unspoken rules that govern behaviour on the slopes. Testimony over the last six days has repeatedly touched on skier's etiquette -- especially sharing contact information after a collision, and ski turn radiuses -- in what experts have said is the most high-profile ski collision trial in recent history.

Quebec police officer stabbed and killed during arrest, second wounded

A Quebec provincial police officer was fatally stabbed Monday night while performing an arrest in Louiseville, west of Trois-Rivieres, Que. The Surete du Quebec (SQ) has confirmed the identity of the officer, Sgt. Maureen Breau, who had been on the force for over 20 years. She was assigned to the post of the MRC de Maskinonge. Another officer was injured during the incident, but their life is not in danger.

Nashville shooter was ex-student with detailed plan to kill

The former student who shot through the doors of a Christian elementary school in Nashville and killed three children and three adults had drawn a detailed map of the school, including potential entry points, and conducted surveillance of the building before carrying out the massacre.

Vancouver Island

Calgary

Edmonton

Toronto

Montreal

Winnipeg

Saskatoon

Regina

Atlantic

London

Northern Ontario

Kitchener