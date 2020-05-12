VANCOUVER -- While most schools sit empty, the once-vacant gym at a Metro Vancouver high school now has a new purpose.

The Massey gym at New Westminster Secondary School opened its doors Monday to a group of vulnerable people in need of shelter.

The gym is being used as what BC Housing calls an emergency response centre.

It will only be used temporarily, the Crown corporation that manages subsidized housing programs in B.C. says, but for now, it has space for up to 40 people in need.

Why?

"Many people experiencing homelessness are living in situations where the COVID-19 virus could spread more quickly," BC Housing said in a fact sheet on the project.

"They also have higher rates of health concerns and may be at greater risk if exposed to the virus."

The temporary shelter in New West is one example of the temporary reassignment of buildings that is underway in B.C. to allow for those previously living on the street, in shelters, or in crowded tent cities to safely self-isolate.

They also provide access to hygiene facilities.

Vancouver community centres and hotel rooms are also being used, among other accommodations.

"While this is an unprecedented use of public buildings, this initiative will form part of our collective efforts to try to prevent the spread of the virus and mitigate the demand on our health-care system," BC Housing said.

At the school, anyone living in the temporary emergency response centre will have already been tested by Fraser Health, a partner in the project.

It will not be open to the public, and walk-ins will not be accepted.

CTV News has reached out to Fraser Health and BC Housing to find out how many people stayed in the centre on its first night.

The centre is being overseen by Lookout Housing and Health Society, a group BC Housing says has "significant experience" working with vulnerable populations.

Staff will be onsite 24-7, BC Housing says, and daily meals and cleaning services will be provided.

Addressing any security concerns the community may have, BC Housing said at least two staff members will be on site at all times. Security will also be there at all times.

More staff members will be at the site during the day, BC Housing said.

Fraser Health offer support in terms of health-care, and guests will have access to showers, entertainment, social supports and service connections.

As for concerns for students' health when they return, those behind the project say, "As part of the contract, BC Housing has committed to a professional and rigorous cleaning of the Massey Complex, with cleaning procedures outlined by infection protection and control."