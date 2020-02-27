VANCOUVER -- Police say they seized numerous weapons from inside a tent at Oppenheimer Park in Vancouver this week.

Vancouver police officers found the weapons Tuesday evening while responding to a 911 call about a domestic dispute in the park, police said in a news release Thursday.

During their response, officers saw the weapons "lying in plain view inside the tent," police said. They say they also seized "a small quantity of drugs" at the scene.

Among the weapons seized were nine guns of various lengths, seven cans of bear spray, two machetes, two axes, two smoke grenades, two smoke bombs, a compound hunting bow and "over 30 knives," police said.

Police said the guns are being analyzed to confirm whether they are real or replicas. The other weapons and the drugs will be destroyed, police said.

"This is a unique seizure because of the size of the stash of weapons in this one location," said Vancouver Police Department spokesperson Sgt. Aaron Roed in the release.

Police said they believe the tent where the weapons were found is "a shared or communal tent to which many people have access." They said a single occupant of the tent "has not been identified."

The full list of items seized, as described by police, follows.

One airsoft Glock handgun

One SKS rifle

One airsoft AR-15

Two 6mm calibre orange handguns

One silver revolver

One suspected replica Uzi

One suspected replica rifle receiver

One rifle butt stock sawed off

Seven cans of bear spray

One compound hunting bow

Over 30 knives

Two machetes

Two axes

Two smoke grenades

Two smoke bombs

One pair of handcuffs

Various shotgun shells and rifle ammunition

Over a dozen propane tanks

Drugs, including powders, pills and liquids

Multiple bicycles

For months, police have maintained that the homeless camp at Oppenheimer Park has been responsible for increased crime in the Downtown Eastside.

During the first eight months of 2019, police said, more than half of all weapons seized in the City of Vancouver were seized in the district that includes the park.

In December, the Vancouver Park Board, which is responsible for park operations, announced a "decampment plan" for those living in the park. That plan included an injunction ordering campers to leave, but only once certain conditions were met.

At that time, police said crime had been decreasing in the park, something they attributed to a continued police presence in the area. Still, the park was the site of Vancouver's first homicide of 2020 in January.