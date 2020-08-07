VANCOUVER -- Two popular trails in Metro Vancouver will be getting a $2.4-million upgrade.

The tab split between Ottawa and Victoria will go toward trail system improvements for the Grouse Grind Trail and the B.C. Mountaineering Club Trail, both located in the Grouse Mountain Regional Park in North Vancouver.

The federal government has pledged $1.3 million, and the province will pay the remaining $1.1 million.

The money will go toward enhancing the "overall access, experience and safety for park users," the Trudeau Government said in a statement Thursday.

Among the upgrades is an expanded plaza on the main trailhead, "so that families and hikers at any level can experience the Grouse Grind Trail."

Additionally, about 2,900 metres of the B.C. Mountaineering Club (BCMC) Trail will be reconstructed and realigned, Environment Minister Jonathan Wilkinson said.

Trail connections will be added, as well as new interpretive and way-finding signs. Kiosks and viewpoints will also be installed.