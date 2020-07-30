VANCOUVER -- Vancouver police say they seized a “substantial” amount of drugs and weapons, and safely detonated a grenade after executing a search warrant at a Burnaby apartment building on Monday where a suspected drug lab was also discovered.

The investigation unfolded at a highrise on Halifax Street near Burnaby Mountain, alarming residents who were surprised to see the Emergency Response Team entering their building and police sending a robot inside.

The Vancouver Police Department says an “old” grenade was found inside the suite. It was removed and detonated by specialized explosive technicians.

At one point police were also seen flying a drone near an upper-level suite believed to be at the centre of the investigation.

The Burnaby Fire Department confirmed with CTV News on Tuesday that a suspected drug lab had been found inside a suite.

The VPD is only saying drugs were seized and are now being tested by Health Canada.

Police say a home in Vancouver was also part of the investigation, which it called “a coordinated search warrant execution.”

The VPD says it will likely be recommending charges to Crown counsel in the next few weeks.