Stolen Dodge pickup used in theft of 2nd Dodge pickup, B.C. RCMP say

Authorities are asking for the public’s help tracking down at least two suspects who used a stolen Dodge pickup to steal a second Dodge pickup in Greater Victoria this month.

West Shore RCMP said surveillance cameras recorded the first stolen vehicle – a dark-coloured 2001 Dodge 2500 with a red roof – pulling up to a “business compound” at 1492 Admirals Rd. in View Royal in the early morning hours of Nov. 8.

The video then shows a suspect getting out of the pickup and walking toward the property. A white 2014 Dodge 3500 then drives off the grounds, followed by the Dodge 2500.

Weeks later, the RCMP is still working to track down the suspects and the stolen pickups.

The white Dodge has four doors, a flatbed deck, and licence plate PL3776. It originally had a decal reading “RKM Crane Services” on the front doors, but those have been removed, the RCMP said.

The vehicle now has a horizontal yellow stripe across the driver’s-side.

Authorities have asked anyone who was driving in the area of 1400 Admirals Road between 1:30 a.m. and 2:30 a.m. and has dash-cam video to review the recording in case the suspects can be seen.

Anyone with information on the thefts can contact the West Shore RCMP detachment at 250-474-2264.