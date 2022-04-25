'Great Resignation' followed by 'Great Regret,' HR expert says of pandemic trends

VANCOUVER -

It's been nicknamed "The Great Resignation": the pandemic caused the public to reassess their lives and quit their jobs.

But now, according to a human resources expert, the next trend could be "The Great Regret."

It seems the reality of trying something new didn't live up to the expectations of some.

HR and career expert Debbie Carreau said one of the major factors in that regret is how quickly those who quit made their decision.

"When people were unhappy with the whole COVID(-19) situation and being locked away at home, a lot of people attributed their unhappiness in general to work," she said in an interview with CTV Morning Live in Vancouver Monday.

"Whether it was lack of advancement, they felt they weren't getting the respect they need, they were looking to pursue their passion, after having time to reflect, many people just thought, 'If I change my job, I'm going to be happy again.'"

But, according to Carreau, 72 per cent of people who tried to find happiness through resignation now say they're regretting that decision.

"That's a huge amount of people that feel like they made a mistake."

Carreau said most people assume that if they're successful in their current job, they're going to change their job and be even more successful. What actually happens, for many, is they experience a poor outcome.

She cited research from Harvard University that this is true for 30 per cent of people, and a similar percentage of those who leave go on to quit their next job in the first 90 days.

Her advice for those thinking of quitting is to talk to their boss first. If the situation is that changing one or two things would probably be enough, the company may be able to change those things.

She discouraged following the "herd mentality" of co-workers quitting. The decision should be thought through on a personal level.

"Don't be hasty," Carreau advised those who are unhappy. She said anyone thinking of quitting should have a plan first and understand the different options available first.

"It is a jobseekers' market, so wait for the right opportunity. If you're a little bit patient, you'll have more options to choose from and likely you'll choose the right one," she said.

Carreau was also asked about what employers can learn from the data, and what those who regret their decision can do about it.

