Greyson Dutzi's parents are grateful for their newborn's little hiccups.

The tiny tot came into the world five weeks early, after his mother started having contractions and had to be rushed to BC Women's Hospital's high-risk pregnancy ward.

Speaking to CTV News earlier this month, when Greyson was just three days old, the new parents said they were shocked.

"For me, it was just surreal," father Bryson Dutzi said.

Greyson's mother, Nina Lee, said she was bit worried because they'd had a few scares during the pregnancy and he was so early.

"I wasn't sure what was going to happen at the end of it," she said.

Nina was admitted into the high-risk unit, which just opened in October. Bryson said staff were very helpful and communicative. The new parents said the rooms are surprisingly big, giving them lots of space for visitors.

Greyson was born after a short labour, and while he's susceptible to jaundice and needs to stay in an incubator 12 hours a day, his parents say he's doing well.

"He's passing a lot of tests," Nina said.

The high-risk unit includes new operating rooms, where obstetricians can save babies and their mothers in potentially dangerous situations.

"High-risk means a lot of different things. It can mean pre-term, it can mean someone with a compromised placenta, it can mean somebody with a fetal anomaly that requires extra attention," explained Janet Lyons, medical lead of the hospital's high-risk obstetrics team.

"Sometimes, during an actual delivery, people become high-risk if they develop a fever and become septic, if the baby becomes compromised in some way, if something happens during the delivery where there is an acute event. Those would all turn somebody from low-risk to high-risk."

And because the hospital is a quaternary care centre for the province, they get a lot of high-risk cases.

Renovations at BC Women's provided much-needed space for the upgraded technology. Before the renos, medical professionals could find themselves in cramped quarters.

"If we had a triplet delivery, for instance, we would have three teams of pediatricians. We would have the obstetricians with their team. We'd have the anesthesia team… So we could have 20 people in a delivery room," Lyons said.

In addition to providing more room to move in the ward's four operating rooms, the equipment and beds are new and everything is working properly.

"It translates into better outcomes," Lyons said.

Also included in the upgrades are screens that let parents keep a close eye on what's happening.

"This monitor is right over mom's head so that while baby's being examined, or if there's any sort of procedure taking place, mom gets to watch the whole thing. Even though the baby's away, the baby is close, right in front of her face, so it doesn't feel like a separation," Lyons said.

The monitor helps keep mothers calm and informed about what's going on after giving birth, something Hae Jung Chun benefitted from after giving birth to twins.

Her babies were almost 37 weeks when they were delivered in the OR, and she was able to watch every move.

"It was good to see how the doctors are checking them," she said.

While both the twins and Greyson will have to stay in the hospital a bit longer, their parents said they were grateful for the care they received at such a scary time.

