Giving birth to a premature baby can be a stressful experience for any parent, but the innovative design of BC Women's Hospital's new Neonatal Intensive Care Unit is providing families with more comfort than ever before.

Whereas the old NICU grouped several baby incubators together in a single space, the new one features individual rooms where parents can stay with their vulnerable newborns 24 hours a day, seven days a week.

For parents like Jenny and Bob Wolinski, the pioneering design has made all the difference.

Jenny was admitted to hospital on Dec. 29, about six months into her pregnancy. The couple's son, Brody, was born prematurely two days later on New Year's Eve.

"He was born at 25 weeks and one day," Jenny said. "It was a shock."

Though things have settled down considerably since those first chaotic days, their little trooper remains in hospital more than four months later.

"You'll have days when you get so excited, he's doing so well, and then something will set us back," Jenny said. "But they told is in the beginning that's how it was going to be."

And the ride has been so much smoother thanks to the privacy and space of their hospital room, which has given them luxuries that parents in their situation once could have only dreamed of.

There are pullout beds for overnight stays, lockable drawers for valuables, a miniature fridge for food, windows that provide natural light, and places for parents to add their own personal touches – making it a real home away from home for families in a difficult situation.

"They encourage you to make it your room. We have all his little stuffies here and we have a little mobile for him. We have pictures on the wall and around his crib," Jenny said. "It's been really nice."

They are also allowed to welcome guests, like Brody's grandparents. Back in February, when Jenny was sick and avoiding the hospital so she wouldn't spread the virus to her baby, her dad would come on his lunch breaks to spend time with his new grandson.

"(I'd) read him a story right into his incubator. And it was just nice to be able to do that," Philip Warburton said. "I think it's an absolutely fantastic facility."

Research has shown when parents get to spend more time with their newborns, it produces better outcomes for patients like Brody. And moms and dads are more able to spend that time when they have a private, personalized space to be with their bundles of joy.

Jenny and Bob said their own little man is doing well, and starting to develop quite a personality. They're hoping to have him out of the hospital by the end of May.

"He is quite the character. He's going to keep us busy for sure," Jenny said. "We are very excited to have him home."

With files from CTV Vancouver's Maria Weisgarber