Grass at Vanier Park torn up by vandals, park board says
The Vancouver Park Board shared an image of muddy tire marks at Vanier Park on social media on Jan. 22, 2019. (Twitter)
CTV Vancouver
Published Wednesday, January 23, 2019 9:06AM PST
Vandals have left Vanier Park covered in muddy tire marks, and the Vancouver Park Board said it will be months before staff can repair the damage.
Someone drove onto the popular park early Sunday morning and left tracks in the middle of a field, not far from the Museum of Vancouver and the HR MacMillan Space Centre.
The park board urged anyone who saw anything suspicious in the area at around 2:30 a.m. on Jan. 20 to call the Vancouver Police Department's non-emergency line.
"In the meantime, our staff will rake up the loose grass & fill in any low spots. We will have to wait a few months to put down seed," the board said on Twitter.
