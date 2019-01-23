

CTV Vancouver





Vandals have left Vanier Park covered in muddy tire marks, and the Vancouver Park Board said it will be months before staff can repair the damage.

Someone drove onto the popular park early Sunday morning and left tracks in the middle of a field, not far from the Museum of Vancouver and the HR MacMillan Space Centre.

The park board urged anyone who saw anything suspicious in the area at around 2:30 a.m. on Jan. 20 to call the Vancouver Police Department's non-emergency line.

"In the meantime, our staff will rake up the loose grass & fill in any low spots. We will have to wait a few months to put down seed," the board said on Twitter.