

The Canadian Press





Protesters gathered at Kinder Morgan's facility in Burnaby Saturday to once again protest the expansion of the company's Trans Mountain pipeline.

Grand Chief Stewart Phillip and members of the Union of BC Indian Chiefs along with writer and activist Naomi Klein joined the demonstration, risking arrest by lining up in front the gates to Kinder Morgan's facility.

It's the latest in a series of demonstrations against the project, which would triple the amount of oil flowing from Alberta to Burnaby and increase tanker traffic in the Burrard Inlet.

RCMP say they have arrested about 200 people demonstrating around the Trans Mountain facilities since mid-March, and while most face charges for civil contempt, officers have also made arrests for mischief, obstruction and assault of a police officer.

Hundreds of people also gathered outside Prime Minister Justin Trudeau's events in Victoria and Vancouver this week, where some protesters said that the Liberals will lose votes in B.C. if the pipeline is built.

With files from CTV Vancouver