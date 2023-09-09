Girl Guide cookies are back in B.C.
Fall Girl Guide cookies are coming soon to a B.C. neighbourhood near you, and the organization promises they'll be easier than ever to buy, with cashless payment options now available in select locations.
More than 300,000 boxes of chocolatey-mint cookies began leaving the organization's Delta warehouse Saturday for distribution around the Lower Mainland, and even more are arriving at other communities around the province, said Diamond Isinger, B.C. spokesperson for Girl Guides of Canada.
The organization has been fundraising through cookie sales for nearly 100 years, and purchasing boxes outside grocery stores or at their front doors has become a beloved tradition for many.
Isinger said the non-profit relies "100 per cent" on the biannual sale of cookies to fund its activities.
"Every badge, every activity we do, all of that is powered through the sale of Girl Guide cookies," she said.
Knowing this, it makes sense for the organization to make it as easy as possible for people to make a purchase, she added.
"We've deployed a set of cashless card readers all across British Columbia, powered by Square," Isinger said.
"Those will primarily be available at public cookie booths and other selling locations, like outside of grocery stores. We do encourage members of the public to continue to carry both cash and card to make sure they can support kids in their neighbourhood – especially individual girls that may be fundraising with their families."
