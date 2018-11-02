

CTV Vancouver





A massive flag that flaps over an auto dealer in Surrey's Guildford neighbourhood was torn to shreds as winds whipped through the area overnight.

There wasn't much left of the 12-by-24 metre, 100-pound flag hoisted over the Barnes Wheaton GM dealership when the sun rose Friday morning.

And it's not the first time their flag has been destroyed by the elements, the dealership's general manager said. They have to replace it five or six times a year, at a cost of about $6,000 per flag.

If the weather co-operates, a new flag is expected to be flying from the 68-metre pole on Saturday.

Want to know more about the flag? CTV Vancouver's Nafeesa Karim went up the pole last year.