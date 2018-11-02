

CTV Vancouver





The heavy rainfall that drenched the South Coast overnight left some Maple Ridge residents dealing with floodwater a few feet deep at their properties.

Water rushed into a number of homes, garages and barns north of 224 Street and 132 Avenue as rainwater pooled on roads and sent the North Alouette River surging.

"There's a river through my property," farmer Jim Findlay told CTV News. "It's never been like this in the 35 years I've lived on this land."

The floodwater cut off access to the family's barn, where they keep chickens, goats and horses. Findlay said they're still working out a plan to reach the outbuilding to check that the animals are safe.

"We hope everything's fine but so far we haven't been able to get over there," he said.

Findlay said he hadn't seen any help from city crews, and he wasn't alone. One homeowner called a private company to help pump out the water that came flooding into their basement in the early morning hours.

Robert Jeglum of C&C Electrical Mechanical was part of the crew that responded at around 3:30 a.m., and described the damage as "catastrophic."

"This is the worst that I've probably ever seen," Jeglum said. "When we showed up on site our trucks could barely make it down the road."

The basement had about three feet of water in it when they arrived, and Jeglum said the water kept rising until around 6:30 a.m. One city truck drove by at about 5 o'clock, according to the company.

The City of Maple Ridge told CTV News its operations department responded to one report of flooding on a stretch of 224 Street at around 3:40 a.m., and staff put up barricades to detour traffic.

Spokesperson Fred Armstrong said fire department personnel were dispatched to the area to determine the impacts "in the event of a call for service," but that no such calls were received.

"(The department) did not get any calls for service related to the flooding," Armstrong said in an email.

Water levels have since receded, allowing city crews to reopen 224 Street from 136 Avenue southward. The area north of that is expected to reopen later on Friday, according to the city.

With files from CTV Vancouver's Allison Hurst