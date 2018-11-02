

CTV Vancouver





Crews are working to clean up a parking lot at Grouse Mountain that was hit by a landslide.

Dirt and debris came down the mountain and covered much of the lot, apparently during the powerful storm that pummeled the South Coast this week.

It’s unclear how much damage was done or when exactly the slide hit, but Grouse has been closed for seasonal maintenance since Thursday, and isn't scheduled to reopen until Nov. 12.

"This will allow for major maintenance and winter preparation projects to be completed at a time of year when (Grouse) traditionally experiences lower traffic," reads a notice that was posted online in October.

A call for comment from CTV News has not been returned.

Thursday’s rainstorm caused problems across the region, flooding several properties in Maple Ridge and Port Coquitlam's Terry Fox Library.

The storm also washed out parts of the Lynn Loop Trail and Baden-Powell Trail, two popular hiking spots on the North Shore.