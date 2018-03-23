

Vancouver is rolling out the red carpet for this weekend's Juno Awards, but the star-studded show could be a big headache for some drivers.

The event, which honours the best of Canada's music industry, is being held Saturday and Sunday nights at Rogers Arena, and will mark the first time Vancouver has hosted the show in nine years.

To welcome all the high-profile guests, organizers are transforming the Georgia Viaduct into one giant red carpet – which means drivers who were planning to use the busy traffic artery at any point this weekend are out of luck.

The viaduct is being closed off from 9 p.m. Friday until 3 a.m. Monday as crews set up tents, structures and technical equipment for the big show.

The last time it was shut down was for the filming of a major action sequence in Ryan Reynolds's raunchy superhero movie “Deadpool” back in April 2015.

Some of the biggest names appearing at Sunday's Junos include host Michael Buble and the Barenaked Ladies, who are being inducted into the Canadian Music Hall of Fame.

Notably absent from the lineup is B.C.-based band Hedley, which was dropped amid allegations of sexual misconduct. Earlier this week, the non-profit behind the Junos said it takes the allegations "very seriously."

"It's a shocking situation," said Allan Reid, president and CEO of the Canadian Academy of Recording Arts and Sciences. "I hope the guys take some time off and reflect."

The City of Vancouver has spent about $250,000 to bring this year’s Juno Awards to the city. After the 2009 show, the city reported an overall economic impact of $9.2 million.

With files from CTV Vancouver's Nafeesa Karim

Correction: A previous version of this story reported the closure would start at 7 p.m. Friday, as stated by the city. Staff have since confirmed the viaduct is closing at 9 p.m.