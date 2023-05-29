Gas station sticker shock: Fuel prices top $2 per litre mark across Metro Vancouver

Gas prices have officially surpassed the $2 per litre mark in many parts of Metro Vancouver.

It’s just the start of what experts say will be yet another expensive summer ahead.

The sharp spike in prices happened in just a matter of weeks.

Dan McTeague from the prediction website Gas Wizard says the cost of fuel hasn’t been this high since November 2022.

The high prices are due to tight supply and high demand.

They’re expected to climb even higher this summer and will likely hover around the $2.20 a litre range.

Gas analysts say the only thing keeping prices from skyrocketing is ongoing concern about the U.S. reaching the debt ceiling

Metro Vancouver’s all-time high was set in September, when gas cost 241.9 cents per litre.

Experts don’t expect the region will break that record.

However, prices are forecast to stay high all the way into mid-October.