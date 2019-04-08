Drivers filling up Monday in Metro Vancouver may be paying more per litre than they ever have before, with many stations now hitting a new price record of 164.9 cents a litre.

Many stations hit the new high Sunday, with others following suit overnight into Monday morning.

Well, here we are. 164.9 for gas in Metro Vancouver for the 2nd day in a row. This sets a new price record for the region and you’ll be seeing it (and paying it) at most stations this morning. @CTVVancouver pic.twitter.com/BwWbtCCAAB — Sheila Scott (@Sheila_Scott) April 8, 2019

While most stations are selling for 164.9, there are some stations selling for less. On Monday morning, Gasbuddy.com showed a handful of stations still selling near the $1.50 a litre mark.

On Sunday, dozens of drivers waited in a long line to fill up at a Maple Ridge gas station selling for 132.9.

Analysts with Gasbuddy.com are predicting prices could continue to rise in Metro Vancouver, possibly by another three cents per litre by the end of the week.

The increase is once again being blamed on refinery issues in the U.S. as well as fuel taxes, including the carbon tax which increased by just over a penny a litre in B.C. on April 1.