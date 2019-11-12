VICTORIA - The B.C. Utilities Commission issued a supplementary report Tuesday, upholding a previous conclusion that British Columbians are paying up to 13 cents/litre more for gas than others, despite gas companies putting forward explanations for the difference.

A panel also concluded the unexplained difference raises questions about whether the gas market is truly competitive. A previous report by the same panel had concluded there was no collusion among suppliers.

In a release, the panel wrote: "Some interveners presented a number of factors in an attempt to account for the unexplained difference, but the Panel finds their evidence either inconclusive or conflicting, making it difficult to determine an appropriate amount for these factors."

The supplementary report allowed for gas companies to comment on one issued in August, which also suggested regulation may help reduce the unexplained difference. It also warned further work would need to be done.

The report issued Tuesday also concluded pricing for B.C. was based on the most expensive five per cent of supply in the Pacific Northwest.

This is a developing story with more to come.