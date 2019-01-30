

CTV Vancouver





B.C.'s anti-gang unit is announcing a new strategy in the hunt for Conor Vincent D'Monte, one of Canada's most wanted fugitives.

D'Monte was allegedly involved in the 2009 murder of Kevin LeClair, a high-ranking member of the Red Scorpions gang who was gunned down outside a Langley strip mall.

Authorities believe D'Monte fled Canada around 2011 to escape arrest, and has been on the run ever since.

In an effort to finally bring D'Monte to justice, the Combined Forces Special Enforcement Unit said it will be unveiling a new partnership Wednesday with the Bolo Program and Crime Stoppers.

According to the Bolo Program's website, it's an initiative "leveraging social media and technology" to help track down fugitives.

D'Monte is described as white, 6'1" tall with dark hair and brown eyes. He has Chinese characters tattooed on his left arm, and has previously gone by aliases including "Benzo," "Brian Black" and "Manual Nico Ortega."