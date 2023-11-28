Gang-affiliated inmate who shot rival in the face dies in custody in B.C.
A Saskatchewan drug dealer who was serving a lengthy sentence for attempted murder in a maximum security prison in B.C.'s Fraser Valley has died.
Dale Ahpay was an inmate at Kent Institution in Agassiz. He died in the custody of Correctional Service Canada on Saturday, according to a statement from the agency.
The CSC did not say how Ahpay died, nor did it specify whether he was on the institution's premises at the time of his death.
An inmate was airlifted to hospital from the facility on Nov. 20 after an assault. CTV News has reached out to the CSC to inquire as to whether that inmate was Ahpay. This story will be updated if a response is received.
At the time of his death, Ahpay was serving a sentence of 12 years and nine months for attempted murder, possession of a prohibited/restricted firearm with ammunition, carrying a concealed weapon and other offences, according to the correctional service. His sentence commenced on May 11, 2018.
THE ATTEMPTED MURDER
Though not referenced in the CSC's statement, the sentencing decision in Ahpay's case is available online.
According to the decision, Ahpay's offences occurred in June 2015 in Saskatoon. He was walking around "some of the rougher areas" of the city's west side, "possibly high" and "with drug sales on his mind," when he encountered a group of men outside a building.
The judge in the case notes that Ahpay was either a member of or affiliated with a gang, and that the men he encountered may have been gang members or associates, "or just out for trouble."
Regardless, Ahpay showed them the sawed-off, 12-gauge shotgun that he carried around "for protection," and the men went inside, according to the decision. Soon after, however, Ahpay found himself being chased down an alley by three men, one of whom fired at him with a sawed-off rifle.
Ahpay returned fire, hitting his eventual victim – Devon Cyr – twice. The three men ran off, with Cyr splitting off from the rest of the group.
"Mr. Cyr turned from the alley into a yard, abandoning his weapon by the alley," the decision reads. "It turned out the yard was a dead end and Mr. Cyr was trapped in a corner. Shot, bleeding, Mr. Cyr was down and out. He was either crouched or on his knees, and (according to Mr. Ahpay) was crying and begging for his life. At close range, Mr. Ahpay deliberately shot Mr. Cyr in the centre of his face."
Ahpay believed he had killed Cyr, and the judge found he likely would have if his shotgun had been loaded with something heavier than the duck shot it contained.
"Amazingly, Mr. Cyr lived," the decision reads.
'A CYCLE OF CRIME AND SUBSTANCE ABUSE'
Ahpay was found guilty of 12 counts, including attempted murder, and the judge concluded that the "cold, callous method" of the attempt was an aggravating factor. His gang affiliations and lengthy criminal record – which dated back to age 15 and included multiple previous firearms convictions and prohibitions – were also considered aggravating.
Mitigating factors in Ahpay's case included his upbringing. A member of Yellow Quill First Nation, he was born in Saskatoon, but spent some of his youth on Fishing Lake First Nation, according to the decision. He told the court his mother was loving, but his father was abusive. He recalled being sent to Muscowequan Residential School sometime between the ages of five and seven.
At the school, he was sexually abused by an employee. He also began using alcohol and marijuana. Drug dependency would be a theme throughout his life, and the judge described him as "a person caught in a cycle of crime and substance abuse."
The judge also considered Ahpay's expression of remorse for his crimes a mitigating factor, noting that his behaviour in custody had shown improvement in the days leading up to his sentencing.
"The information now before me suggests he would like to break that cycle, but lacks the internal resources (and perhaps even the will) to do so," the decision reads. "Hopefully, if he obtains assistance through programming and counselling, he can do so."
Ahpay's relative youth – he was 30 at the time of the offence and 33 at the time of sentencing – was also a mitigating factor.
The judge settled on a total sentence of 17 years incarceration, the bulk of it – 14 years – stemming from the attempted murder conviction. With credit for time served, Ahpay was sentenced to 12 years and nine months. He was five years and six months into his sentence at the time of his death.
The CSC said Ahpay's next of kin has been notified of his death.
"As in all cases involving the death of an inmate, the Correctional Service of Canada (CSC) will review the circumstances," the service said. "CSC policy requires that the police and the coroner be notified."
Shopping Trends
The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.
Vancouver Top Stories
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
Short-term rental tax changes left out of Freeland's bill to implement fiscal update measures, here's why
Finance Minister Chrystia Freeland will be tabling an omnibus bill to pass measures she promised in last week's fall economic statement. Missing from the package are the government's promised plans to crack down on short-term rentals, while the Liberal promise to double the carbon tax rural rebate top-up, is included.
Chicago Blackhawks to terminate Corey Perry's contract after finding 'unacceptable' conduct
The Chicago Blackhawks said Corey Perry engaged in unacceptable conduct and took a step Tuesday toward terminating his contract, the latest twist involving the veteran winger who was mysteriously scratched and sent home last week without explanation.
OPINION Advice on dealing with 'quiet hiring' in the workplace
In a column for CTVNews.ca, personal finance writer Christopher Liew tackles 'quiet hiring' -- a term referring to companies that quietly hire from their own talent pool rather than look elsewhere -- and outlines some tips for employees on how to take advantage of the practice.
French police arrest yoga guru accused of exploiting female followers
French authorities arrested the leader of a multinational tantric yoga organization Tuesday on suspicion of indoctrinating female followers for sexual exploitation.
Preparing for illness: Here's what happens when you see a person who is sick
New research suggests that just being around a sick person is enough to trigger your body to start preparing to fight the illness.
Liberal MP apologizes for linking Poilievre to Winnipeg shootings
A Metro Vancouver Liberal MP is apologizing for a social media post that questioned whether there was a link between Conservative Leader Pierre Poilievre and a fatal shooting in Manitoba.
Customer sues Chopt eatery chain over salad that she says contained a piece of manager's finger
A customer has filed a lawsuit against the fast casual chain Chopt over a salad that she says contained a piece of the manager's finger.
Rosalynn Carter honoured by family, friends, first ladies and presidents, including husband Jimmy
Rosalynn Carter was memorialized Tuesday as a matriarch who felt most comfortable among the impoverished and vulnerable as she was mourned by a rare gathering of all living U.S. first ladies and multiple presidents, including her 99-year-old husband Jimmy Carter in the front row.
High-fat flight is first jetliner to make fossil-fuel-free transatlantic crossing from London to NY
The first commercial airliner to cross the Atlantic on a purely high-fat, low-emissions fuel flew Tuesday from London to New York in a step toward achieving what supporters called 'jet zero.'
Vancouver Island
-
Charges pending after 44 dogs, cats seized from 'shockingly unsanitary' B.C. home
Animal welfare workers in British Columbia will be recommending animal cruelty charges after 44 neglected dogs and cats were seized from a derelict and garbage-filled home on a small, southern Gulf Island near Nanaimo.
-
Victoria couple's $5M lottery win means 'beers, pizza and champagne' for the family
The Vancouver Canucks might be having a winning season, but when Stacey Donison heard her husband shouting joyfully from the kitchen, it had nothing to do with the hockey game he was watching.
-
Victoria hospitals fundraising campaign gains momentum with record-setting gala
A campaign to buy six pieces of medical imaging equipment for Greater Victoria hospitals is gaining momentum after a long-standing gala in support of the Victoria Hospitals Foundation raised a record $2.5 million.
Calgary
-
Alberta announces $30M to address high student enrolment, ATA calls it a 'drop in the bucket'
Alberta's government announced an additional $30 million in funding Tuesday for the 2023-24 school year to better address enrolment growth, but advocates for teachers say that won't be enough.
-
'Did something about it': Tips from the public lead to $20K drug bust at Erlton home
Calgary police say more than $20,000 worth of illegal drugs were seized from a "problem home" in the community of Erlton.
-
10 more suspects arrested in connection with northeast fight
Almost two-dozen men are now facing charges in connection with a violent fight in northeast Calgary in early September.
Edmonton
-
6.6%: Edmonton approves tax hike of about $17/month for average homeowner
Property tax bills won't be as high as initially feared – thanks to some modest hacking and slashing by city councillors – but Edmontonians will still have to pay more next year.
-
2 hospitalized after fire near Whyte Avenue
Two people were taken to hospital after a residential fire in south-central Edmonton Tuesday morning.
-
Short-term rental tax changes left out of Freeland's bill to implement fiscal update measures, here's why
Finance Minister Chrystia Freeland will be tabling an omnibus bill to pass measures she promised in last week's fall economic statement. Missing from the package are the government's promised plans to crack down on short-term rentals, while the Liberal promise to double the carbon tax rural rebate top-up, is included.
Toronto
-
Ontario Place deal with Toronto would allow province to override environmental and heritage laws, NDP says
Ontario’s opposition NDP is expressing concern about new legislation that will provide exemptions for the redevelopment of Ontario Place on a number of fronts as part of a deal with Toronto.
-
Thousands stolen from bank and wireless customers in fraud scam, Toronto police say
Toronto police have released photos of a suspect who allegedly impersonated customers at wireless stores and banks in order to steal from them.
-
BREAKING
BREAKING At least 10 vehicles involved in crashes on Hwy. 403 amid whiteout
The eastbound lanes of Highway 403 between Garden Avenue in Brantford and Highway 52 just outside Hamilton were closed after a series of crashes police say were caused by whiteout conditions Tuesday.
Montreal
-
Montreal parent fears special needs son will be held back with more public sector strikes coming
As Quebec's Common Front of public sector unions announced a weeklong strike will happen next week, one Montreal parent is worried about her special needs son being held back in a crucial school year.
-
Petition to halt Quebec tuition hikes collects 33,000 signatures
Flanked by students at Quebec's National Assembly, Liberal MNA Marwah Rizqy presented a landmark petition to stop the government from doubling tuition rates for out-of-province students.
-
Two people arrested in Montreal for 2022 shooting deaths of grandmother, granddaughter
Montreal police say they have arrested two people in connection with the murder of a grandmother and granddaughter in December last year.
Winnipeg
-
One man dead following police shooting near Pembina Highway
A police shooting near Pembina Highway on Tuesday morning has left one man dead.
-
Liberal MP apologizes for linking Poilievre to Winnipeg shootings
A Metro Vancouver Liberal MP is apologizing for a social media post that questioned whether there was a link between Conservative Leader Pierre Poilievre and a fatal shooting in Manitoba.
-
Police search for suspect in Winnipeg shooting as fourth victim confirmed dead
Winnipeg police have confirmed a fourth person is dead after a shooting on Langside Street over the weekend. Investigators have yet to make an arrest but say the suspect is considered dangerous.
Saskatoon
-
Saskatoon city council approves $8M increase to police spending
City councillors approved an $8 million increase in spending next year for the Saskatoon Police Service (SPS).
-
Sask-wide emergency alert was 'unintentional,' town says
An emergency alert concerning drinking water in Maple Creek sent to phones across Saskatchewan Tuesday afternoon was a mistake.
-
Small claims no help for Saskatoon homeowner who sued contractor
A Saskatoon homeowner is left frustrated and out thousands of dollars after a renovation dream turned into a nightmare.
Regina
-
Sask-wide emergency alert was 'unintentional,' town says
An emergency alert concerning drinking water in Maple Creek sent to phones across Saskatchewan Tuesday afternoon was a mistake.
-
Sask. worker fired after submitting order from 'QAnon queen' gets his job back
A Saskatchewan labour arbitrator has ordered a Regina-based company to reinstate two employees who were fired for refusing to follow its COVID-19 policy.
-
Regina man who killed someone in dispute over $20 could see less prison time
A man who shot and killed someone following a dispute over $20 may be spending less time behind bars.
Atlantic
-
2 arrested for weekend arsons: P.E.I. RCMP
Two people have been arrested in connection to alleged incidents of arson at several cottages in Prince Edward Island over the weekend.
-
Newfoundland RCMP officer charged with assault after airport altercation
Newfoundland and Labrador's police watchdog agency says it has charged an RCMP officer with assault.
-
'They’re going to be cold this winter': No sign of promised pallet shelters for Halifax homeless
Homeless encampments in Halifax are attempting to restore tents brought down by the latest strong wind and rain storm to hit Nova Scotia.
London
-
'She had her face burnt': Woman suffers serious burns in London, Ont. tent fire
Witnesses reported a woman living in a tent was seriously burned in an accidental fire Monday night. At approximately 10 p.m., fire crews arrived at an area behind Cabinetmart, a business on Little Grey Street near Rectory Street.
-
'Could have been worse,' say police following school bus crash
An Ornge air ambulance carried an injured student to a London, Ont. hospital after a school bus slid into a ditch and crashed into a driveway near Wingham, Ont. Tuesday morning, injuring three of the seven students on board.
-
Chicago Blackhawks to terminate Corey Perry's contract after finding 'unacceptable' conduct
The Chicago Blackhawks said Corey Perry engaged in unacceptable conduct and took a step Tuesday toward terminating his contract, the latest twist involving the veteran winger who was mysteriously scratched and sent home last week without explanation.
Northern Ontario
-
Parents charged after Northern Ont. police checking on children find drugs and weapons
Acting on behalf of another government agency, Ontario Provincial Police in Blind River, Ont., found weapons and drugs while doing a wellness check on children.
-
Security video reveals moments OPP officer assaults woman in Orillia holding cell
Security video released from inside a holding cell in Orillia in 2019 shows the interaction between an officer and a woman accused of intoxication that resulted in an assault conviction for the eight-year OPP veteran.
-
Northern Ont. police arrest all three suspects wanted in home invasion
Police in Moose Factory, Ont., have arrested now arrested all three suspects in connection to an ongoing investigation into a weekend home invasion.
Kitchener
-
Pig gets loose on Kitchener, Ont. highway
There was a rescue in Kitchener, Ont. after a pig somehow got loose on a busy highway.
-
BREAKING
BREAKING At least 10 vehicles involved in crashes on Hwy. 403 amid whiteout
The eastbound lanes of Highway 403 between Garden Avenue in Brantford and Highway 52 just outside Hamilton were closed after a series of crashes police say were caused by whiteout conditions Tuesday.
-
'Consider postponing non-essential travel': Snow squalls continue in Waterloo-Wellington
Waterloo Region and Wellington County got their first blast of winter weather Monday – and the snow isn’t letting up yet.