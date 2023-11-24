B.C. inmate airlifted to hospital after assault at maximum-security prison

A federal inmate at a maximum-security prison in British Columbia was airlifted to hospital Monday following an assault by fellow inmates.

Two ambulances and one air ambulance responded to Kent Institution in Agassiz at 9:27 a.m., B.C. Emergency Health Services confirmed Friday.

The Correctional Service of Canada did not say how many inmates were involved in the attack, but said in a statement the "assailants have been identified and appropriate actions have been taken."

Prison officials and the Agassiz RCMP are investigating the incident, the correctional service said.

"The injured inmate was evaluated by staff members and transported to an outside hospital to receive treatment," the CSC statement added.

BCEHS did not provide details about the man's injuries or his condition.

Corrections officials say no staff members or other inmates were injured in the incident.

"The safety and security of institutions, their staff, and the public remains the highest priority in the operations of the federal correctional system," the correctional service said.

"In order to improve practices aimed at preventing this type of incident, the Correctional Service of Canada will review the circumstances of the incident and take the appropriate measures."