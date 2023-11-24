VANCOUVER
Vancouver

    • B.C. inmate airlifted to hospital after assault at maximum-security prison

    The bars of a prison cell are seen in this image. (Credit: Shutterstock) The bars of a prison cell are seen in this image. (Credit: Shutterstock)

    A federal inmate at a maximum-security prison in British Columbia was airlifted to hospital Monday following an assault by fellow inmates.

    Two ambulances and one air ambulance responded to Kent Institution in Agassiz at 9:27 a.m., B.C. Emergency Health Services confirmed Friday.

    The Correctional Service of Canada did not say how many inmates were involved in the attack, but said in a statement the "assailants have been identified and appropriate actions have been taken."

    Prison officials and the Agassiz RCMP are investigating the incident, the correctional service said.

    "The injured inmate was evaluated by staff members and transported to an outside hospital to receive treatment," the CSC statement added.

    BCEHS did not provide details about the man's injuries or his condition.

    Corrections officials say no staff members or other inmates were injured in the incident.

    "The safety and security of institutions, their staff, and the public remains the highest priority in the operations of the federal correctional system," the correctional service said.

    "In order to improve practices aimed at preventing this type of incident, the Correctional Service of Canada will review the circumstances of the incident and take the appropriate measures."

    Shopping Trends

    The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.

    CTVNews.ca Top Stories

    Trudeau hires new executive communications director

    Facing a weaker brand now than when he became Liberal leader, Prime Minister Justin Trudeau has tapped a marketing guru with self described expertise in 'understanding Millennials and Generation Z' to become his executive director of communications.

    W5

    W5 George Chuvalo: the boxer nobody could knock down

    Canadian boxing great George Chuvalo went blow-for-blow with legends, but it came at a cost. W5's Sandie Rinaldo speaks with Chuvalo's children about the damage that 93 fights did to their father's cognitive health. 'Boom Boom Chuvalo' airs Friday at 10/9 on CTV.

    Vancouver Island

    Calgary

    Edmonton

    Toronto

    Montreal

    Winnipeg

    Saskatoon

    Regina

    Atlantic

    London

    Northern Ontario

    Kitchener

    Stay Connected

    Follow CTV News