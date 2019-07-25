

CTV News Vancouver





Certain Celebrate brand frozen desserts over concerns of salmonella contamination.

Celebrate's Mini Chocolate Eclairs, Classical Profiteroles/Classic Profiteroles and Egg Nog Profiteroles are covered by the recall.

The affected UPC codes are 8 858762 720047, 8 858762 720009 and 8 858762 720016.

The products were distributed in Alberta, Saskatchewan and British Columbia, the CFIA said.

"This recall was triggered by findings from an investigation into a foodborne illness outbreak," the CFIA said on its website.

"The Public Health Agency of Canada investigated an outbreak of salmonella infections associated with these products. The outbreak appears to be over, and the investigation has been closed."

Those who have bought the recalled products should throw them away or return them to the store they were purchased.

Anyone who thinks they might have become sick by ingesting a recalled product should contact a medical professional.

The CFIA is reminding consumers that food containing salmonella may not smell or look spoiled but can still make you sick.

Symptoms of salmonella poisoning include fever, headache, vomiting, nausea, abdominal cramps and diarrhea.

The infection can be more serious and even deadly in young children, pregnant women, the elderly and those with weakened immune systems.