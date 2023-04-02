From suffering to safety: Dogs rescued from 'horrific' conditions available for adoption

Four dogs that were found starving and suffering in what the B.C. SPCA described as "horrific" conditions earlier this year have recovered and are ready for adoption, according to the organization.

In January, a total of 15 Presa Canario dogs were taken into the care of the organization after being rescued from a property in Clearwater where they were being bred and sold.

"These were some of the most emaciated dogs that the animal protection officers who rescued them and the veterinarians who treated them had ever seen," a statement from the B.C. SPCA said.

"Not only had the dogs not been given enough food, some of the dogs were kept outside all day in sub-zero temperatures with no shelter from the elements, no food and water bowls that were frozen over."

Seven 10-week-old puppies recovered relatively quickly and were adopted soon after being seized, an update published Saturday said. Eight adult dogs were also taken in by the charity. While three of them "did not respond to treatment and were euthanized to relieve their suffering," the other five were carefully rehabilitated.

“The dogs were truly terrible to look at when they arrived. They were cold, lethargic and uninterested in the world,” Daria Evans, manager of the B.C. SPCA’s Kamloops and District Community Animal Centre said in a media release.

“It took several weeks on a carefully monitored refeeding plan before they began to safely gain weight. Not only were the dogs in horrible physical condition, they were also extremely fearful and unsocialized."

One of the adult dogs has already found a forever home after being fostered by a veterinary assistant. But the four remaining dogs – Bear, Sitka, Callie and Onyx – are still awaiting their own happy endings.

The pups are described as playful, with bright eyes and shiny coats.

“If someone figured out how to harness their energy you could power a small city with it,” Evans said in the statement.

More information on how to adopt through the B.C. SPCA is available online.